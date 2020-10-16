 Watch Justin Bieber's New Video for 'Lonely' Starring Jacob Tremblay - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next '$400 Million Is a Peanut': Trump Admits to, Downplays Massive Debt During Town Hall
Home Music Music News

Justin Bieber Reflects on Growing Up in the Spotlight in ‘Lonely’ Video Starring Jacob Tremblay

Snapchat previewed the pop star’s collaboration with producer Benny Blanco prior to its release

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Justin Bieber has dropped the video for his new collaborative single with producer Benny Blanco, “Lonely.” The pair last teamed up in 2015 for mega-hit “Love Yourself.”

The Jake Schreier-directed clip stars Room actor Jacob Tremblay, who portrays a young Bieber. He’s seen alone looking forlorn in a backstage room. He’s then summoned to head to the stage, but the venue appears to be empty. Over a reflective piano ballad, Bieber sings about perceptions and criticisms he faced as he was carving out a name for himself, and the feelings of isolation experienced when there wasn’t anyone to confide in who could relate.

“What if you had it all, but nobody to call?,” he sings. “Maybe then you’d know me/’Cause I’ve had everything, but no one’s listening/And that’s just fucking lonely/I’m so lonely.” As Tremblay scans the vacant room, he locks eyes on the sole audience member: Justin Bieber.

Before its release, the pop star shared a snippet of the song via Snapchat’s new music feature, Sounds. The track follows the release of his single,  “Holy” with Chance the Rapper, which dropped last month. Earlier in the year, he appeared on Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U”. Bieber’s first album in five years, Changes, arrived in February.

In This Article: Benny Blanco, Jacob Tremblay, Justin Bieber

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.