Watch Justin Bieber Perform ‘Intentions’ With Quavo on ‘Fallon’

A night after teaching Jimmy Fallon how to play hockey, Justin Bieber returned to The Tonight Show Friday — the day of new album Changes‘ release — to perform the single “Intentions” alongside Quavo.

The Tonight Show performance mirrored Bieber’s Saturday Night Live musical guest spot from earlier in the week almost step-for-step, as Bieber and a quarter of dancers opened the song before the dancers cleared the way for the Migos rapper to deliver his verses.

Bieber’s busy schedule of late-night TV will continue Monday with a weeklong residency at The Late Late Show With James Corden. Bieber’s “Carpool Karaoke” with Corden will air Tuesday, with a “Toddlerography” segment planned for February 19 and “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” airing February 20th.

Bieber will embark on a North American tour for the album on May 14th in Seattle, running through September 26th with a final show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will be featured as opening acts.