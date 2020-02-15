 Watch Justin Bieber Perform 'Intentions' With Quavo on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Buzzcocks Unveil First New Music Since Death of Pete Shelley Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Justin Bieber Perform ‘Intentions’ With Quavo on ‘Fallon’

Singer’s busy late-night TV schedule continues next week with weeklong residency at The Late Late Show With James Corden

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

A night after teaching Jimmy Fallon how to play hockey, Justin Bieber returned to The Tonight Show Friday — the day of new album Changes‘ release — to perform the single “Intentions” alongside Quavo.

The Tonight Show performance mirrored Bieber’s Saturday Night Live musical guest spot from earlier in the week almost step-for-step, as Bieber and a quarter of dancers opened the song before the dancers cleared the way for the Migos rapper to deliver his verses.

Bieber’s busy schedule of late-night TV will continue Monday with a weeklong residency at The Late Late Show With James Corden. Bieber’s “Carpool Karaoke” with Corden will air Tuesday, with a “Toddlerography” segment planned for February 19 and “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” airing February 20th.

Bieber will embark on a North American tour for the album on May 14th in Seattle, running through September 26th with a final show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will be featured as opening acts.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.