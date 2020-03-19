Justin Bieber Drops Acoustic Version of ‘Intentions’

Justin Bieber has released an acoustic version of his song “Intentions,” from his most recent album Changes. Originally featuring Quavo, the track is a love song to their partners — Hailey Bieber and Saweetie, respectively — and features plenty of compliments directed toward them.

“Shout-out to your mom and dad for makin’ you/Standin’ ovation, they did a great job raisin’ you,” Bieber sings over an acoustic guitar. “When I create, you’re my muse/That kind of smile that makes the news.” There’s no Quavo verse on this version, but Bieber makes up for it with plenty of guitar-strumming and vocal ad-libs.

Earlier this month, Bieber and Quavo performed “Intentions” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, bouncing around in a glowing box with several backup dancers.

Bieber released Changes this past February. The artist was originally scheduled to embark on a stadium tour in support of the LP, but the tour was downsized in certain venues due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. It’s just one of the many live event series to be modified, postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, the Changes Tour is still scheduled to kick off on its original date, May 14th, in Seattle, Washington, with Jaden Smith and Kehlani as supporting acts.