Justin Bieber, Idina Menzel, More Join ‘Earth Day! The Musical’ Lineup

Facebook Live has announced the lineup for its Earth Day! The Musical event, airing this Thursday, April 22nd at 12:00 p.m. ET with an all-star cast that includes Bill Nye, Justin Bieber, Steve Aoki, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Zac Efron, Maluma, Idina Menzel, and more.

In the special, Nye and Bieber team up to bring awareness to Earth Day, only for their plans to hit a speed bump thanks to a rumor that Nye is producing a musical. The Science Guy decides to set the record straight by giving a platform to young climate activists instead, teaching viewers how they can take action for environmental causes. Of course, given that Menzel and Efron are involved, there’ll be time for plenty of climate-themed musical numbers, too.

The event will also feature appearances by Jack Harlow, Cody Simpson, CNCO, Desus Nice and the Kid Mero, Nick Kroll, Tori Kelly, and many more celebrity cameos. During the event, Facebook will be promoting the hashtag #RestoreOurEarthChallenge, calling for viewers to share photos, videos, and other posts about the steps they’ve taken to reduce the effects of climate change and save the planet.

Earth Day! The Musical is produced by Done+Dusted and in partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG.