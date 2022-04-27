‘I Feel Funny’: Justin Bieber Offers Silly Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Honest’ Video

Justin Bieber has released a short humorous music video titled “I Feel Funny,” which teases the upcoming video for the singer’s new single, “Honest.” Directed by Cole Bennett, the clip reveals Bieber behind the scenes at the “Honest” shoot and includes an appearance by collaborator Don Toliver.

“Justin randomly texted me this song one day and said ‘should we do a visual to this? song straight to number 1,'” Bennett explained in a statement. “We joked around about doing a video for it but never did. A few weeks later we were doing a pick up day for a video we had recently shot, but never finished (Honest). We had a bit of time switching over from scene to scene. So, I went into his trailer and said ‘Remember that song you sent me? Let’s shoot a video for it on my phone in between takes of the actual video.'”

Bieber’s last album, Justice, dropped last spring. Last month, the singer joined Kehlani for a new song, “Up All Night,” which appears on Kehlani’s album, Blue Water Road. Kehlani and Bieber previously worked together in 2020 on his single “Get Me.”

Bieber is currently on tour in support of Justice. The Justice World Tour was first announced back in January 2020 before the Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S. The trek was then pushed to 2021 and finally 2022, with the world tour set to keep Bieber on the road until March 2023. He will also perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee, which is making its return across three weekends in June and July.