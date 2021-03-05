Justin Bieber Robs Bank to Save Partner in New ‘Hold On’ Video

Justin Bieber has released the harrowing video for his new song “Hold On.”

In the Colin Tilley-directed video, Bieber and actress Christine Ko portray a couple who need money for cancer treatment to save Ko’s life. In an act of compassion and desperation, Bieber spray paints a toy gun and robs a bank, which leads to a suspenseful police chase as he tries to get away on his motorcycle.

“I need you to hold on/Heaven is a place not too far away,” he sings on the chorus. “We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes/Take my hand and hold on/Tell me everything that you need to say/’Cause I know how it feels to be someone who loses their way.”

“Hold On” will be featured on Bieber’s upcoming album Justice, out March 19th, along with “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper; “Lonely,” featuring Benny Blanco; and “Anyone,” which arrived earlier this year.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing — and justice — for humanity,” Bieber said in a statement. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone.”

The pop singer previously released his fifth studio LP Changes on Valentine’s Day 2020. Last week, Bieber performed a three-song set during Spotify’s virtual Stream On event, where he played a revamped version of “Lonely,” as well as “Holy” and “Anyone.”