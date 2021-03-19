Justin Bieber Brings Energized Performance of ‘Hold On’ to ‘Corden’

Justin Bieber celebrated the release of his new album Justice with a performance of single “Hold On” on The Late Late Show.

For the moody rendition of the track, Bieber was joined by his live band on James Corden’s stage, which was covered with a projection of a moving road. Bieber gave a passionate performance while dancing and jumping along to the song.

Justice is Bieber’s sixth studio album. It includes several previously-released tracks, including “Holy” feat. Chance The Rapper, “Lonely” feat. Benny Blanco, “Anyone” and “Hold On.”

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing — and justice — for humanity,” Bieber said in a statement when the album was announced. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice, and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another.”

He added, “I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

Earlier this week, French dance duo Justice sent a cease-and-desist notice to the singer over the album and what they claim is its use of Justice’s trademarked “cross” logo. Fans of Justice, as well as the duo’s label Ed Banger Records, have claimed there are similarities between the title font on Bieber’s album cover and Justice’s own logo, where the “t” is accentuated to resemble a stylized crucifix.