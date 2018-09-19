Rolling Stone
Justin Bieber Serenades Fiancée Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace

Pop star sang hit “Cold Water” and covered Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” during the impromptu acoustic performance in London

Brittany Spanos

Justin Bieber

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber took to the streets of London to serenade his fiancée Hailey Baldwin. Fans caught the pop star busking at the fountain outside Buckingham Palace as Baldwin looked on this week.

The young couple had been sightseeing in London when they made a stop at the Palace. Bieber proceeded to do an impromptu performance with his acoustic guitar, singing his 2016 Major Lazer collaboration “Cold Water” as well as a cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” directly to Baldwin as a crowd formed around them.

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in July, two months after the pair reunited. They had previously started dating late 2015, splitting in early 2016. There have been conflicting reports about whether or not the two have already gotten married. Though Baldwin denied the rumors of a secret marriage in a since-deleted tweet, her uncle Alec Baldwin told Access during an interview on the Emmys red carpet that they were in fact already married.

Musically, Baldwin had remained mostly under-the-radar since wrapping his expansive Purpose World Tour last October. He has appeared on a pair of collaborations this year: “Hard 2 Face Reality” with Jay Electronica and his frequent collaborator Poo Bear as well as DJ Khaled’s “No Brainer” alongside Quavo and Chance the Rapper.

