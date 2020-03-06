Watch Justin Bieber Go Undercover on ‘Friends’ Set on ‘Ellen’

During an appearance on The Ellen Show Justin Bieber dressed up as a Warner Bros. tour guide to surprise unsuspecting tourists on the Friends set.

Wearing a wig (with serious sideburns) and a guide uniform, Bieber invited fans onto the set, which is part of the Warner Bros. studio tour. “Come on,” he says. “Take a photo. Look around. Do your thing. It’s the real Friends set.” He adds, “It’s my favorite place to be.” He amps things up when two guests sit down to on the iconic couch to take a photo and Bieber begins to violently fluff the pillows. He also gets a group of visitors to sing “Smelly Cat” with him.

Bieber also sat down with Demi Lovato, the show’s guest host, to discuss his recent album, his YouTube series and his marriage. During the segment, Lovato admitted that she looked to Justin for inspiration during her recent relapse and recovery.

Bieber has been making the rounds since the release of his new album Changes. Earlier this week he performed his single “Intentions” with Quavo on The Ellen Show. The singer also recently released two dance visuals for tracks off the album, “Habitual” and “All Around Me,” and will embark on an extensive tour in support of the LP this May.