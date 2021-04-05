 Justin Bieber Drops 'Freedom' EP on Easter - Rolling Stone
Justin Bieber Surprise-Releases ‘Freedom’ EP on Easter

Six-track gospel EP featuring Tori Kelly, Pink Sweats follows his new album Justice

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white. A color version is available.) In this image released on November 22, Justin Bieber performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images

Justin Bieber surprised fans Sunday when he released Freedom, a gospel-themed EP, at 6:00 p.m. on Easter. The singer announced the EP’s arrival with a brief post on Instagram: “Freedom on all platforms.”

The EP includes six songs: “Freedom” featuring Beam, “All She Wrote” (featuring Brandon Love and Chandler Moore), “We’re in This Together,” “Where You Go I Follow” (featuring Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith), “Where Do I Fit In” (featuring Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore, and Judah Smith) and “Afraid to Say” (featuring Lauren Walters).

Freedom follows the release of Justice, Bieber’s sixth studio album, which arrived last month. Along with Bieber topping the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart, Justice landed at Number One on the Top 200 albums chart while the track “Peaches” arrived at Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart, making Bieber the first artist to rule all three major charts since Ariana Grande last October. The LP follows his 2020 album Changes.

Last week, Bieber addressed the controversy surrounding his use of a Martin Luther King, Jr. sample on Justice. “I want to keep growing and learning about just all social injustices and what it looks like for me to be better, what it looks like for my friends to be better,” he wrote as part of a longer statement. “And I know I have a long way to go.”

