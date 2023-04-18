Justin Bieber Shares Heartfelt Message to Frank Ocean After Coachella Set

Justin Bieber shared his thoughts on Frank Ocean’s controversial Coachella performance on Sunday, which left many fans bewildered and disappointed. The set was the musician’s first live performance in six years, and was several years in the making — Ocean was originally slated to headline in 2020 before the pandemic hit and eventually rescheduled for 2023.

On Monday, Bieber posted an image from Ocean’s performance — a documentary-style photo of his face enlarged on a massive screen — alongside a caption sharing his thoughts. “I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance,” wrote Bieber. “His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.. I was deeply moved.”

The Canadian singer also credited Ocean as a source of inspiration, adding, "It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank."

On Monday, Rolling Stone reported that a source close to Ocean’s set claimed that production on his performance was adjusted at the last minute to account for an ankle injury. The singer reportedly sustained the injury during on-site rehearsals in the week leading up to the festival, potentially explaining why Ocean arrived an hour after his set was scheduled to begin and spent most of the time sitting down. Ocean is still scheduled to perform next Sunday, April 23, for Coachella weekend two.