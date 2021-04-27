Justin Bieber, Fallon, the Roots Perform ‘Peaches’ With Classroom Instruments

Justin Bieber linked up with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots to perform his single “Peaches” with classroom instruments on The Tonight Show Monday, April 26th.

As always for this bit, the performers appeared in individual Brady Bunch-style squares, while the classroom instrument orchestra ranged from classics like a toy piano, shakers, and cowbell to bucket drums, large tubes for more percussion, and even paper lunch bags that were ripped up for additional texture. Bieber and Fallon shared lead vocal duties, while others in the Roots provided harmonies on the bridge, “I left my girl, I’m in my Mallorca/Hate to leave her, call it torture/Remember when I couldn’t hold her/Left the baggage for Rimowa.”

“Peaches,” which hit Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, appears on Bieber’s most recent album, Justice, which was released in March. At the start of April, Bieber followed up the LP with a new gospel-themed EP, Freedom, which featured Brandon Love, Chandler Moore, Pink Sweats, Tori Kelly, Judah Smith, and Lauren Walters.