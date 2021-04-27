 Justin Bieber Plays 'Peaches' With Kids Instruments on 'Tonight Show' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Bob Ross Documentary, 'Army of the Dead,' 'She's All That' Remake Featured on Netflix's Summer Movie Slate
Home Music Music News

Justin Bieber, Fallon, the Roots Perform ‘Peaches’ With Classroom Instruments

Track appears on pop star’s most recent album, Justice

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Justin Bieber linked up with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots to perform his single “Peaches” with classroom instruments on The Tonight Show Monday, April 26th.

As always for this bit, the performers appeared in individual Brady Bunch-style squares, while the classroom instrument orchestra ranged from classics like a toy piano, shakers, and cowbell to bucket drums, large tubes for more percussion, and even paper lunch bags that were ripped up for additional texture. Bieber and Fallon shared lead vocal duties, while others in the Roots provided harmonies on the bridge, “I left my girl, I’m in my Mallorca/Hate to leave her, call it torture/Remember when I couldn’t hold her/Left the baggage for Rimowa.”

“Peaches,” which hit Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, appears on Bieber’s most recent album, Justice, which was released in March. At the start of April, Bieber followed up the LP with a new gospel-themed EP, Freedom, which featured Brandon Love, Chandler Moore, Pink Sweats, Tori Kelly, Judah Smith, and Lauren Walters.

In This Article: Jimmy Fallon, Justin Bieber, The Roots, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.