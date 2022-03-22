 Justin Bieber Drops Defamation Suit Tied to Sexual Assault Allegations - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist
Home Music Music News

Justin Bieber Drops Defamation Suit Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Bieber filed the lawsuit in 2020 against two women who accused him of assaulting them on separate occasions

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
justin bieber defamation suit dismissed sexual assault allegationsjustin bieber defamation suit dismissed sexual assault allegations

Justin Bieber in September 2021.

Agostini/Invision/AP Photo

Justin Bieber has requested the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit he filed against two women who accused him of sexual assault.

According to court records, Bieber’s lawyers submitted the voluntary dismissal in Los Angeles court last Friday, March 18. Bieber originally filed the lawsuit in 2020 against Khadidja Djibrine and a woman identified only as Danielle; the pair had both accused Bieber of sexual assault on Twitter, allegations the pop star denied in his original suit as “outlandish false fabrications.”

No reason for the dismissal was given. Last month, it seemed like the case was headed to trial in May as lawyers for Bieber and Djibrine failed to reach a settlement (Danielle was never officially located). Attorneys for both Bieber and Djibrine did not immediately return requests for comment. 

Related Stories

Justin Bieber's Icy Style: Singer Releases Hockey Jersey For Toronto Maple Leafs
Justin Bieber Is In His Afrofusion Bag as He Joins Omah Lay on the Sexy 'Attention'

Related Stories

David Schwimmer Ross Friends
'Friends': The Top 10 Ross Moments
Album Guide: Metallica

Both Bieber’s lawsuit and the allegations against him came in June 2020. In since-deleted tweets, Danielle alleged that Bieber sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Austin in March 2014 after a South by Southwest performance. But Bieber’s lawyer’s countered that he hadn’t stayed at that hotel, and that he spent the night at a rental property with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez (Bieber even shared the receipt for the stay on Twitter.)

Djibrine shared her allegation the same day as Danielle. She claimed Bieber assaulted her at a hotel in New York City one year later in March 2015. Again, Bieber’s lawyers argued that he’d never stayed at that hotel and offered up an alibi in the form of photos of the singer at the Met Gala and an after-party during the time of the alleged attack. 

Along with filing the defamation suit, Bieber responded to Danielle’s allegations specifically on Twitter, writing at the time, “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

In This Article: Justin Bieber

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.