Justin Bieber, Don Toliver Take to the Slopes for a Snowy Adventure in ‘Honest’

Justin Bieber promised “Honest,” and he delivered his new track featuring Don Toliver on Thursday. The song arrives with accompanying video directed by Cole Bennett.

Leading up to the release, Bieber dropped another video for humorous song “I Feel Funny,” which he used to tease “Honest” and was shot in-between scenes for the “Honest” video. He had sent Bennett the song a while back and they joked about making a video for it. And then while they were filming the official video for “Honest,” Bennett brought it up: “I went into his trailer and said ‘Remember that song you sent me? Let’s shoot a video for it on my phone in between takes of the actual video.'”

Earlier in the month, Bieber made a surprise appearance during Coachella’s first weekend to perform “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar. The singer also recently teamed up with Kehlani for new song, “Up All Night,” which appears on Kehlani’s album, Blue Water Road.

Bieber’s most recent album, Justice, arrived last spring. He’s currently on tour in support of the LP, after it was pushed to 2021 due to Covid and finally 2022, with the world tour set to keep Bieber on the road until March 2023. He will also perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee, which is making its return across three weekends in June and July.