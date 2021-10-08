Justin Bieber and Diane Keaton Work Through Grief in ‘Ghost’ Video

Justin Bieber and his video grandmother, better known as Diane Keaton, spend quality time together after tragedy strikes in the tearjerker video for “Ghost.” It’s Bieber’s latest single from sixth album Justice, which arrived in March.

The Colin Tilley-directed clip opens on the death of his grandfather. While grief never completely goes away, the grandmother and grandson find ways to connect and rediscover joy, hanging out on a scenic beach and toasting while hanging out at a bar. Life goes on as he encourages her to date again.

“And if you can’t be next to me/Your memory is ecstasy,” Bieber sings on the heartrending ballad. “I miss you more than life/I miss you more than life.”

Prior to the video dropping, Keaton shared her excitement about starring in the visual. “AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!” captioned her Instagram post. She also thanked Bieber on a post he shared previewing the video.

Bieber performed “Ghost” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September. The singer also announced he would drop three previously unreleased songs from the Justice (The Complete Edition). “Red Eye,” “Angels Speak” and “Hailey” arrived Thursday at midnight. On Friday, the Michael D. Ratner-directed documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, will make its worldwide premiere on Amazon Prime via Amazon Studios.