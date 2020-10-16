Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato to Appear During ‘Vote With Us’ Virtual Rally

Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Mark Ruffalo, Vic Mensa and more will appear during the Vote With Us virtual rally, set to livestream on “Vote Early Day,” Saturday, October 24th.

Andra Day will also perform “Remember I Bleed” and the War and Treaty will cover John Lennon’s “Power to the People” during the three-hour event, which highlights early vote events in Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Phoenix.

The Vote for Us livestream will also shows clips from the upcoming documentary Us Kids, featuring survivors of the Parkland school shooting-turned-activists Emma González, David Hogg, Jaclyn Corin, Samantha Fuentes, Bria Smith and Alex King.

“To vote is to harness your power, and we have to use the power that’s given to us,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “Don’t just vote for yourself, vote for every person; for every person whose basic rights are at risk, for every person who can’t vote because they are undocumented or incarcerated, for every person who is affected by the system and for every person who fought with everything they had just to give us the right to vote. Vote because you can. Vote because we haven’t always been able to.”

Organizers behind advocacy groups We Stand United, March On, Future Coalition, Us Kids Film (Sundance 2020), Black Voters Matter, M.O.B.B., Headcount, Vote Early Day, Future Coalition, All in for Voting, Pull Up Neighbor, Black Men Vote, Ballot Ready, Milk Studios, Collective Education Fund, APAI Vote, RepresentUs, League of Women Voters, The Early Vote, and Civic Power Media have united for the first time for the Vote With Us event, which aims to increase voter turnout among young voters.

“Young people are done watching older generations gamble our futures away for the sake of power,” said Katie Eder, Executive Director of Future Coalition, said in a statement. “We’ve spent much of 2020 making our message loud and clear in the streets, and we’re going to make it binding at the ballot box, too. After November 3, nobody will say anymore that young people don’t show up. We are showing up in record numbers and we are the ones who are about to decide the future of our country.”

The Vote With Us rally will livestream both at the official site and YouTube as well as partner coalitions’ social media pages on October 24th beginning 3 p.m. EST.

Both Bieber and Lovato have upped their political voices in the weeks of Election Day, with Bieber encouraging his fans to vote and Lovato releasing the Trump-bashing song “Commander In Chief.”