 Hear Justin Bieber Team Up With Dan + Shay for ‘10,000 Hours’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Aretha Franklin Anthology Series to Star Cynthia Erivo Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Justin Bieber Team Up With Dan + Shay for ‘10,000 Hours’

The song will appear on the country duo’s next album

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dan + Shay have joined forces with Justin Bieber for their new single “10,000 Hours,” the first song off the duo’s next album. The upbeat, acoustic track was written by Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney with Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, and produced by Smyers.

The musicians hyped the track on social media ahead of its release, with Bieber calling the track “wedding music” on Twitter. Bieber, Mooney and Smyers have been friends for several years, with Dan + Shay attending Bieber’s wedding to Hailey Baldwin last week.

Dan + Shay have dropped several singles so far this year, including “Tequila,” “Speechless” and “All to Myself,” while Bieber recently teamed up with Ed Sheeran for “I Don’t Care.” “10,000 Hours” will appear on the follow-up to Dan + Shay’s 2018 self-titled album.

Earlier this year, the duo cleaned up at the 54th ACM Awards, taking home Single of the Year for “Tequila” and Duo of the Year. Smyers also won a Song of the Year trophy as one of the writers on “Tequila.” They recently wrapped a tour with Florida Georgia Line and made a surprise appearance last month at a stop on the Jonas Brothers’ tour to perform “Tequila” for an audience in Nashville.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.