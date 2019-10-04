Hear Justin Bieber Team Up With Dan + Shay for ‘10,000 Hours’

Dan + Shay have joined forces with Justin Bieber for their new single “10,000 Hours,” the first song off the duo’s next album. The upbeat, acoustic track was written by Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney with Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, and produced by Smyers.

The musicians hyped the track on social media ahead of its release, with Bieber calling the track “wedding music” on Twitter. Bieber, Mooney and Smyers have been friends for several years, with Dan + Shay attending Bieber’s wedding to Hailey Baldwin last week.

Dan + Shay have dropped several singles so far this year, including “Tequila,” “Speechless” and “All to Myself,” while Bieber recently teamed up with Ed Sheeran for “I Don’t Care.” “10,000 Hours” will appear on the follow-up to Dan + Shay’s 2018 self-titled album.

Earlier this year, the duo cleaned up at the 54th ACM Awards, taking home Single of the Year for “Tequila” and Duo of the Year. Smyers also won a Song of the Year trophy as one of the writers on “Tequila.” They recently wrapped a tour with Florida Georgia Line and made a surprise appearance last month at a stop on the Jonas Brothers’ tour to perform “Tequila” for an audience in Nashville.