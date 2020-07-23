Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates

Justin Bieber has announced a rescheduled 2021 World Tour after his original Changes Tour shows this summer were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new stadium and arena tour will kick off June 2nd, 2021, at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, and run through August 15th, with a final show in Sacramento, California. Some of the dates are rescheduled from the original 45-date arena tour, while others are new shows added for 2021.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a statement. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

The press release referred to the new tour as Justin Bieber World Tour, and on Twitter, Bieber manager Scooter Braun implied that a new album may be in the works:

New tour.. maybe a new album @justinbieber ?? 🧐🙂 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) July 23, 2020

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 6th. Tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored at the new dates. All previous ticket holders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2021 date.

No openers for the new dates have been announced, but Bieber was originally scheduled to tour with Kehlani and Jaden Smith. In the meantime, he’s spent quarantine producing a Facebook Live show with his wife Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber World Tour Dates (2021)

June 2 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 7 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

June 8 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

June 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

June 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

June 17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

June 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

June 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 26 – Milwaukee, W @ Summerfest, AmFam Amp

June 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

July 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 3 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 5 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

July 6 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 19 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

July 31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

August 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 6 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

August 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

August 14 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

August 15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center