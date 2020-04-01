Justin Bieber Postpones 2020 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

Justin Bieber has postponed his 2020 Changes Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 45-date stadium and arena trek would have been Bieber’s first live tour in nearly three years and was scheduled to kick off May 14th at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes Tour,” a statement on the tour postponement reads. “While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

Bieber announced the ambitious tour this past Christmas Eve, prior to the release of Changes — his first album since 2015’s Purpose — on Valentine’s Day. On March 6th, Bieber announced modifications to the tour due to underwhelming ticket sales, downsizing the venues on eight of the tour dates. Since then, the U.S. and the rest of the world have been encouraged by the World Health Organization to shelter in place, and many live music events have been canceled or postponed as a result.