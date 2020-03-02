Justin Bieber Drops Dance Videos for Two ‘Changes’ Tracks

Much like during his Purpose era, Justin Bieber is dropping dance visuals for some of his Changes tracks. “Habitual” and “All Around Me” are the first two songs to help roll out Changes: The Movement.

The video for “All Around Me” features a male and female dancer performing an intimately choreographed routine in a room with moving walls. The video ends with the pair holding each other close in between the two walls, which have closed in on them.

“Habitual” features a different pair of dancers, one male and one female. This time, they begin the performance in a dressing room before moving through the backstage area of a venue. They are joined by more dancers and different couples are highlighted in the sensual routine before coming together on stage in an empty venue.

Bieber released Changes on Valentine’s Day while in the midst of rolling out his 10-part YouTube docuseries Seasons. It debuted at Number One on Rolling Stone‘s album chart. He will embark on an extensive tour in support of the LP this May.