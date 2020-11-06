Watch Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper’s Acoustic ‘Holy’ Video

Justin Bieber has dropped a new video for an acoustic version of the single, “Holy,” which features Chance the Rapper. The visual follows the duo’s previously released official music video.

The pensive Rory Kramer-directed video, which he also produced, opens on Bieber sitting beside a rain-splashed window with a city skyline in view as he draws parallels between love for a significant other to spiritual devotion. Later, Chance the Rapper and Bieber convene in a ballroom, where Chance delivers his verse about faith and love. Their acoustic version is buoyed by harmonies from an unseen gospel choir.

Bieber and Chance first teamed up in 2013 when the Chicago rapper contributed a verse to the Canadian pop star’s Journals single “Confident.” Bieber later appeared on Chance’s Coloring Book track “Juke Jam” in 2016. The two artists have also joined forces on two DJ Khaled hits: “I’m the One” and “No Brainer.”

Last month, the pair performed “Holy” on Saturday Night Live. Bieber also delivered “Lonely,” his song with Benny Blanco. As with his “Holy” treatment, the singer recently released an acoustic video for “Lonely.” Earlier in the year, he appeared on Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With U”. Bieber’s first album in five years, Changes, arrived in February.