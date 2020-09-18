See Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper Reunite in New ‘Holy’ Video

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper have reunited for new song, “Holy,” and they both appear in its accompanying video. Bieber released his fifth album Changes earlier this year.

In the new Colin Tilley-directed visual, singer and actress Ryan Destiny stars as Bieber’s love interest and it also features Wilmer Valderrama. In the clip, Bieber portrays a worker whose job is shut down in the midst of the pandemic, but love and spirituality sustain him. “The way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me/feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy,” Bieber sings on the chorus.

“I know I ain’t leaving you, like I know he ain’t leaving us,” Chance raps, with Bieber nearby. “I know we believe in God and I know God believe in us.”

Bieber and Chance first worked together in 2013 when the Chicago rapper contributed a verse to the Canadian pop star’s Journals single “Confident.” Bieber later appeared on Chance’s Coloring Book track “Juke Jam” in 2016. The pair have also joined forces on two different DJ Khaled hits: “I’m the One” and “No Brainer.”

Bieber’s Changes was released on Valentine’s Day and features guest appearances from Travis Scott, Kehlani, Quavo and more. “Holy” is his second non-album single this year, following up the Ariana Grande duet “Stuck With U” which was released in May. The retro-pop ballad’s quarantine-themed video won Best Music Video From Home at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Earlier this month, Bieber starred in the video for Drake and DJ Khaled’s single “Popstar.”