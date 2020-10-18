 See Justin Bieber Bring Out Chance the Rapper for 'Holy' on 'SNL' - Rolling Stone
See Justin Bieber Bring Out Chance the Rapper for ‘Holy’ on ‘SNL’

Singer also performed new single “Lonely” during second SNL appearance of 2020

In his second Saturday Night Live appearance of 2020, Justin Bieber showcased a pair of his recent singles as musical guest, performing the just-released “Lonely” with Benny Blanco for the first time and bringing out Chance the Rapper for their hit “Holy.”

Turning the SNL stage into a dilapidated church, Bieber and Chance delivered an uplifting rendition of their joint single, with Bieber near-genuflecting for the song’s closing coda.

For “Lonely,” Bieber sang his new ballad while wandering the halls of SNL’s production office before making his way to the stage:

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bieber served as musical guest on SNL’s RuPaul-hosted episode in February, with the singer then performing his Changes tracks “Yummy” and “Intentions.”

For Chance the Rapper, the performance marked the latest in what’s become a near-annual appearance on SNL: Since 2015, Chance has appeared on the show five times, either as host, musical guest, or guest of the musical guest.

