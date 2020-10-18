See Justin Bieber Bring Out Chance the Rapper for ‘Holy’ on ‘SNL’

In his second Saturday Night Live appearance of 2020, Justin Bieber showcased a pair of his recent singles as musical guest, performing the just-released “Lonely” with Benny Blanco for the first time and bringing out Chance the Rapper for their hit “Holy.”

Turning the SNL stage into a dilapidated church, Bieber and Chance delivered an uplifting rendition of their joint single, with Bieber near-genuflecting for the song’s closing coda.

For “Lonely,” Bieber sang his new ballad while wandering the halls of SNL’s production office before making his way to the stage:

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bieber served as musical guest on SNL’s RuPaul-hosted episode in February, with the singer then performing his Changes tracks “Yummy” and “Intentions.”

For Chance the Rapper, the performance marked the latest in what’s become a near-annual appearance on SNL: Since 2015, Chance has appeared on the show five times, either as host, musical guest, or guest of the musical guest.