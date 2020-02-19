Watch Justin Bieber Argue About Tom Cruise on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Justin Bieber joined James Corden for a new edition of “Carpool Karaoke,” where the duo sang along to a few of Bieber’s recent songs and discussed his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

In the clip, the pair kicks things off by singing along to “I Don’t Care,” Bieber’s joint track with Ed Sheeran. Corden claims the song needs some choreography and suggests a few moves. “I was like, instantly, ‘No,'” Bieber replies. “No. That’s not what the kids want to see.” This leads them to creating a “definitive” TikTok dance for “Yummy,” which goes fairly well.

Later, Corden asks a few serious questions, including why Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight last year. “I don’t know. I was just being stupid, to be honest,” the singer replies. “Then people were like, ‘I wanna see this happen.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny. I would have done it.”

Corden is not convinced, noting, “I don’t think it would be much fun for you. I gotta say, if you and me have a fight, you win. I think if you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I’d back Tom every day of the week.” Bieber responds, “Absolutely not. I’m trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there’s absolutely no way. He’s not the guy you see in movies.”

He adds, “I start to get frustrated. You’re really boiling me up! I’m gonna f**kin’ fight you, bro!” He then claims, “I’m dangerous. My agility is insane. I don’t think you understand the mind control that I have! My mind control is another specimen. I’m different. I’m the Conner McGregor of entertainment!”

After the duo arm wrestle things start to calm down and Corden moves on to other subjects, including Bieber’s marriage, his music and how he binge-watches House. They also sing along to “Love Myself,” “Intentions” and revisit “One Less Lonely Girl.”