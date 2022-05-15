 Justin Bieber Addresses Supermarket Mass Shooting at Buffalo Concert - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How to Watch 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Plus Everything You Need to Know)
Home Music Music News

Justin Bieber Addresses Supermarket Mass Shooting at Buffalo Concert

“As you and I both know, racism is evil and it is diabolical,” singer tells Keybank Center audiences hours after 10 people killed in “racially motivated hate crime”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Bieber

AFP via Getty Images

Justin Bieber addressed the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting at the singer’s Saturday night concert at the city’s Keybank Center.

Hours before the concert, 10 people were shot and killed at a Buffalo supermarket in a rampage that authorities called a “racially motivated hate crime.”

Bieber discussed the tragedy both backstage and onstage at the Buffalo gig, sharing a pair of videos from the concert on social media that addressed the mass shooting.

“You guys probably heard what happened, pretty horrible stuff. But I’m looking forward to tonight, looking forward to getting on stage and doing what we do best, having a good time and bringing joy to the city, much needed,” Bieber said in a pre-show huddle with his crew. 

Bieber opened the show by holding a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shooting. “As you know, there’s been tragedy in the city, but what we’re gonna do tonight, is gonna honor those people,” he told the audience.

Onstage, Bieber spoke directly to the Buffalo crowd before performing his Justice song “Hurt.” “As we know, there’s so much division in this world. So much racial injustice. As you and I both know, racism is evil and it is diabolical,” Bieber said. “But what you and I get to do, we get to be the difference makers. We get to be the people who continue to have the conversations with our friends and our family and our loved ones. We continue to be allies.”

Bieber added on Instagram, “RACISM WILL NOT PREVAIL GOD DOES. WE STAND WITH YOU BUFFALO AND STAND AGAINST THIS RACIST ACT OF TERROR.”

In This Article: Justin Bieber

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.