Justin Bieber Performs for the First Time Since Recovering From Facial Paralysis

Justin Bieber is on the mend. The singer returned to the stage for the first time at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, marking his first performance since battling Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

In fan-shot clips posted on social media, the singer appeared in good health, delivering the energy and vocals that fans have come to expect from Bieber.

After his performance, Bieber commemorated the occasion by sharing several photos from the show on his Instagram. “Luv u guys and I missed you,” the caption read.

Justin Bieber ft Beliebers singing hold on in Lucca Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/JeYzFCvDxJ — Alyssa💫 (@onelifebieberss) July 31, 2022

Justin Bieber just performed. This man has such a great voice! @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/FCIn1bHPDS — Daniel Newman (@DanielNewman) August 1, 2022

no because justin bieber singing 'swap it out' aka one of the best songs on journals while shirtless is the hottest thing ever pic.twitter.com/zbRJT9W0v0 — sophia (@jcurnalstin) July 31, 2022

Bieber came down with the rare virus — which affects nerves in the face and ear and can cause facial paralysis — in June while in the middle of the North American leg of his tour. He ultimately decided to postpone the remainder of those shows to recover, announcing his plans in an emotional video to his fans. In it, he explained that the entire right side of his face was unable to move, and he could only smile and blink on the left side. “Obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down,” he said at the time.

A few days later, Bieber said he was already starting to feel better in a message that also touched on how his faith had helped him through his diagnosis: “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,” he said. “This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, Jesus is with me.”

Later last month, Rolling Stone confirmed that he would resume touring starting with Sunday’s show and continue on with a handful of shows in Europe during August, followed by treks to South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Additional European concerts are scheduled for early 2023. Bieber has not yet announced rescheduled dates for his postponed North American shows.