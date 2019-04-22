Justin Bieber Performs ‘Sorry’ at Ariana Grande’s Coachella Set, Teases Upcoming Album

Following her star-studded headlining performance featuring ‘NSync, Nicki Minaj, Mase and P. Diddy during Coachella’s first weekend, Ariana Grande brought out a new guest for her second and final performance at the music festival. Justin Bieber appeared onstage Sunday night and sang his hit single “Sorry” alongside Grande.

Afterward, Bieber told the audience that his performance with Grande was unplanned; he had come out to Coachella as an audience member, not thinking that he would be onstage that weekend.

“I haven’t been onstage in, like, two years,” said Bieber. “I wore this fly outfit, not knowing that I was gonna be onstage.”

He then thanked the Coachella audience before adding that a new album was coming soon.

In a February Vogue cover story with his wife Hailey Baldwin, Bieber revealed that he had taken a hiatus from his music career, not releasing a new album since 2015’s Purpose. Bieber and Grande recently starred together in the video for “Earth,” an environmental anthem by Lil Dicky, alongside Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, and a dozen other celebrities.