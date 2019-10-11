Justin Bieber Remixes 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ Into a Married Man Jam

For the past half-decade, there has been an explosion of male musicians realizing that marriage wouldn’t kill them; Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, and Offset have spent much of the 2010s sharing seemingly every peak and valley of their marriages. Now, Justin Bieber, riding high off his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, may be letting wedded bliss creatively steer the ship on his next album.

On Instagram Stories, Biebervelli shared a clip of him interpolating 50 Cent’s 2003 hit, “Many Men (Wish Death).” “Many Men” isn’t a song about loving one’s spouse, but instead a song about the aforementioned “many men” wishing death upon 50 Cent. In that way, Bieber flipping the gritty early-aughts classic into a meditation on marriage and Christianity, could be either peak performance art or a snapshot of an insanely wealthy pop star having too much free time on his hands. Nevertheless, Biebs absolutely murders the verse. Below is a rough transcript of his godly flow.

Got a wife living life, living right, yeah it’s tight

Gluten free look at me who woulda thought I’d be nice

When I rap I was laughing, on the beat I attack

With the heat no strap, on the beat no cap

Yeah my style was impeccable

My wife yeah, yeah I put her on a pedestal

My life is like a movie The Incredibles

They put me as a menace then

Never thought that my depression would depend on it

I been sending it

Going hard running on adrenaline

Been a victim of the system I’m a Christian with a vision I’m a gentleman

Hearing Bieber say “no cap” right after admitting he’s living that gluten-free lifestyle on a song influenced by one of the most imposing rappers of the 2000s is everything the consolidation of pop should be (if we’re going to be ruled by said consolidation anyway). From there, Justin tweaks the lyrics of “Many Men’s” iconic hook, but keeps the indelible melody that first launched 50 Cent into the pre-streaming stratosphere. It’s important to note that this song will likely never see the light of day. “Not album stuff just messing around while Hailey’s doing something video stuff in the otter room,” Justin wrote on IG. “It is tight though MANY MEN.”

Biebs is right. His remix of “Many Men” is indeed “tight.”

Sidenote: We need an explanation of what the “otter room” is and how I can be invited.