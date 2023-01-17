Yeah Yeah Yeahs and MGMT Headline Just Like Heaven Festival

Just Like Heaven is ready to bring fan-favorite indie rock and electro-dance artists to L.A. for their third annual festival next May. On Tuesday, the festival announced that Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline and MGMT will perform Oracular Spectacular in its entirety during the one-day event on May 13.

Among the artists scheduled to perform at the Brookside at the Rosebowl are Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, the Walkmen, the Bravery, Fever Ray, and Peaches. Also scheduled to perform are Azaelia Banks, Strfkr, Metronomy, the Faint and Ladytron (who released “Faces,’ their latest single from their new album Time’s Arrow, today.)

“We’re headlining Just Like Heaven and cannot believe what a raaaaaaaad lineup it is this year,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs said in a statement. “MGMT performing Oracular Spectacular! Fever Ray and M83 performing NEW music? what bliss! Karen cannot wait to rub elbows with goddesses Peaches and Azealia!”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs promised to perform “some deep cuts” from their album Fever to Tell to celebrate the LP’s 20th anniversary. (“Don’t be square!” the group wrote. “Be there!”)

As for MGMT, the group shared they’re “psyched” to return to the festival, adding that they’ll hit the stage with “all of Oracular Spectacular.” They added, “And of course, we’ll be taking this opportunity to do some heavy experimentation. Expect the unexpected.” Trending Joe Manganiello on Discovering He’s Part-Black and Descended From Slaves Secret Video Reveals Twitter Team Warned of ‘Shooting in the Streets’ Ahead of Jan. 6 The Genetic Mutation That Makes ‘Kraken’ Covid So Contagious Madonna Unveils Ultimate Greatest Hits Show 'The Celebration Tour’

Phoenix were featured on the festival’s lineup last year, while Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Strfkr, and the Faint were among the artists on the festival’s first lineup back in 2019.

General admission tickets for the show start at $149, VIP passes cost $369, and special “Clubhouse” access cost $649.