×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next Flashback: The Monkees' Peter Tork Sings a Gleeful 'Your Auntie Grizelda' in 2015 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Daily News: Jussie Smollett Arrest; 1975 at Brit Awards; ‘Rocketman’

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

In our daily news show, Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos checks in on a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

  1. Jussie Smollett Charged With Disorderly Conduct for Allegedly Filing False Police Report
  2. K-Pop Has So Many ‘Lookalikes’ That the Government Stepped In
  3. The 1975 Address Misogyny During Brit Awards Acceptance Speech
  4. Taron Egerton Belts ‘Tiny Dancer’ in Elton John Biopic ‘Rocketman’
  5. Song of the Day: The 1975, “Sincerity Is Scary”

Tune in each day for a new episode.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad