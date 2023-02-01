Juno Awards Rationalizes Arcade Fire Nomination: ‘Honouring the Rest of the Band for Their Success’

The Canadian Academy Of Recording Arts And Sciences announced this week the nominations for the 52nd Annual Juno Awards. Among the nominees to be awarded in March were Arcade Fire in the Group of the Year category. The nomination follows accusations of sexual misconduct against Win Butler, who co-founded the band with his wife Régine Chassagne.

Last year, multiple women came forward with misconduct allegations against Butler; three of whom were “devoted” Arcade Fire fans between the ages of 18 to 23 at the time of meeting the band frontman.

Following the initial allegations against Butler, Arcade Fire continued with their tour in support of their most recent album, We (planned openers Feist and Beck, however, both dropped off the trek). We was also nominated for a 2023 Grammy for Best Alternative Album.

In a statement to CBC, the Canadian Academy Of Recording Arts And Sciences (which presents the Juno awards) rationalized the decision to nominate Arcade Fire. “We look at Arcade Fire’s nomination for group of the year as one for the entire band,” the statement read. “While we take the allegations very seriously, in this situation, we are also honouring the rest of the band for their success. We hope the allegations against Butler will not detract from the achievements of the other group members.”

Three women have come forward and accused Butler of using his fame to pressure them into sexual encounters; a fourth said Butler sexually assaulted them on two occasions, including once sticking his hand into their pants without consent. Butler, who has been married Chassagne since 2003, admitted to the extramarital relationships but said all of the sexual encounters were “consensual.”