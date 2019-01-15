Jungle Dance Away Broken Dreams in New ‘Casio’ Video

UK funk collective Jungle nurse heartbreak with a funky, late-night club sway on their song “Casio,” which appears on 2018’s For Ever. The music video, co-directed by Jungle’s J and longtime collaborator Charlie Di Placido, opens in a dimly-lit club where patrons throw back cocktails. As the beat kicks in, a couple male patrons watch someone stroll by.

“Casio, playing on my heart just like a Casio/Breaking it apart so you can let it go.” Soon one of them gets up to hit the dance floor solo. Later, two male dancers and then a few more join him for some impressive dance moves, choreographed by band member Nat Zangi.

“When all your dreams are gone/And you’re still holding on,” Jungle sing on the yearning chorus. “You waited far too long/Don’t say I know, you know it’s over.” As the male ensemble grooves to the sultry melody, a woman dancer joins in for a flirty couple-styled turn on the floor before the solo dancer is once again alone on the dance floor. It closes with the enigmatic words: “Julia, call me.”

The video follows previously released LP tracks “Happy Man” and “House in L.A.” Jungle will embark on a North American tour next month, beginning on March 1st at Palladium in Los Angeles, California, and wrapping March 23rd at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tennessee.