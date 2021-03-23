 Jungle Preview New Album With 'Keep Moving' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Disney Announces Theatrical and At-Home Release Dates for 'Cruella,' 'Black Widow'
Home Music Music News

Jungle Preview New Album With ‘Keep Moving’ Video

Duo’s third LP Loving in Stereo arrives in August

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

British songwriting and production duo Jungle have announced their new album Loving in Stereo. The follow-up to 2018’s For Ever arrives on August 13th via AWAL and it’s available for preorder. The pair also dropped the kinetic video for the LP’s first single, “Keep Moving.”

Jungle directed the West Side Story­-inspired visual alongside their longtime collaborator Charlie Di Placido. The video follows different groups of dancers who move to the disco-flavored track through several areas of a building before joining forces for a skillful, coordinated dance number.

It’s the first taste of the group’s concept to provide a “visual identity” for each track on the album. “Our focus was to create a collection of visuals where we developed the narratives of the characters throughout the whole piece, giving the audience a chance to form more emotional connections to these inspiring people,” Jungle’s Tom “T” McFarland said in a statement.

Related Stories

Step Aside, MCU: Here's All the DC Universe Content You Can Stream on HBO Max
Google Engineers Created a Cheap Certificate Program to Help You Get a New Job in Tech

Related Stories

Don Corleone from 'The Godfather,' left, and Leatherface from 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.'
Food, Family and Psycho Turkeys: 12 Off-the-Wall Thanksgiving Movies
'Baby, It's Cold Outside': A Brief History of the Holiday Song Controversy

“We had always been inspired by West Side Story and the idea of two groups working together and in opposition at times,” Jungle’s Josh “J” Lloyd-Watson, said in a statement. “We worked closely with two of the best up and coming choreographers in London, Nathaniel Williams and Cece Nama, who both have their own distinct styles. The fusing of these two styles created a whole new approach for us where style and movement could be fluid.”

The 14-song Loving in Stereo includes songwriting contributions from Inflo and features rapper Bas and Tamil-Swiss singer Priya Ragu.

Jungle will embark on a tour beginning in the UK in September, with North American dates running from October 3rd in Boston, Massachusetts at Big Night Live through October 29th at Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Loving in Stereo Tracklist

1. “Dry Your Tears”
2. “Keep Moving”
3. “All of the Time”
4. “Romeo” featuring Bas
5. “Lifting You”
6. “Bonnie Hill”
7. “Fire”
8. “Talk About It”
9. “No Rules”
10. “Truth”
11. “What D’You Know About Me?”
12. “Just Fly, Don’t Worry”
13. “Goodbye My Love” featuring Priya Ragu
14. “Can’t Stop the Stars”

In This Article: Jungle

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.