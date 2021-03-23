Jungle Preview New Album With ‘Keep Moving’ Video

British songwriting and production duo Jungle have announced their new album Loving in Stereo. The follow-up to 2018’s For Ever arrives on August 13th via AWAL and it’s available for preorder. The pair also dropped the kinetic video for the LP’s first single, “Keep Moving.”

Jungle directed the West Side Story­-inspired visual alongside their longtime collaborator Charlie Di Placido. The video follows different groups of dancers who move to the disco-flavored track through several areas of a building before joining forces for a skillful, coordinated dance number.

It’s the first taste of the group’s concept to provide a “visual identity” for each track on the album. “Our focus was to create a collection of visuals where we developed the narratives of the characters throughout the whole piece, giving the audience a chance to form more emotional connections to these inspiring people,” Jungle’s Tom “T” McFarland said in a statement.

“We had always been inspired by West Side Story and the idea of two groups working together and in opposition at times,” Jungle’s Josh “J” Lloyd-Watson, said in a statement. “We worked closely with two of the best up and coming choreographers in London, Nathaniel Williams and Cece Nama, who both have their own distinct styles. The fusing of these two styles created a whole new approach for us where style and movement could be fluid.”

The 14-song Loving in Stereo includes songwriting contributions from Inflo and features rapper Bas and Tamil-Swiss singer Priya Ragu.

Jungle will embark on a tour beginning in the UK in September, with North American dates running from October 3rd in Boston, Massachusetts at Big Night Live through October 29th at Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Loving in Stereo Tracklist

1. “Dry Your Tears”

2. “Keep Moving”

3. “All of the Time”

4. “Romeo” featuring Bas

5. “Lifting You”

6. “Bonnie Hill”

7. “Fire”

8. “Talk About It”

9. “No Rules”

10. “Truth”

11. “What D’You Know About Me?”

12. “Just Fly, Don’t Worry”

13. “Goodbye My Love” featuring Priya Ragu

14. “Can’t Stop the Stars”