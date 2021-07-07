Jungle Team Up With Bas for New Song ‘Romeo’

British songwriting duo Jungle have teamed up with Dreamville rapper Bas for their latest single, “Romeo.” The feel-good hip-hop track marks the first feature collaboration for the producers. The song appears on their third album, Loving In Stereo, which arrives on August 13th via AWAL.

In the accompanying video co-directed by Jungle and Charlie Di Placido, a group of male dancers lounge in a sun-kissed room, before each taking a turn in the spotlight while also converging for some old-school coordinated moves to match the throwback music. As the guys groove in the playful clip, a few women observe through a window and doorway.

“We’d never had a featured artist on a record before but Bas is part of the journey of this album and so it just had to make the cut,” Jungle co-founder Josh Lloyd-Watson said in a statement.

“I’ve always been on a mission to work with artists whose sounds, and worlds inspire me beyond rap’s sonic landscape,” Bas said in a statement, adding Jungle has been on his list of artists to work with for seven years. “I was and still am completely blown away by their music.” They met during Greatest Day Ever Festival a few years ago.

“Our dressing rooms were down the hall from each other, and I was BIG LIT off tequila so the voice in my head was like, ‘GO IN THERE N TELL THEM HOW DOPE THEY ARE,’” Bas continued. “I burst in there like the Kool-Aid man and did just that. We linked back up in London and now we got a tune. I guess the moral of the story is listen to the tequila voice in your head?”

“Romeo” follows Jungle’s previously released videos for LP songs “Talk About It” and “Keep Moving,” all of which feature recurring dancers and choreography that provide a “visual identity” to each track.