Jung Kook Solo Singles ‘My You’ and ‘Still With You’ Finally Get Streaming Release

Over the weekend, promotional posters for Jung Kook’s forthcoming single “Seven” were plastered across London. The BTS member’s latest solo release is scheduled to arrive on July 14, but he’s kicking things off early with two not-so-new singles: “My You” and “Still With You.”

Both records, released in 2020 and 2022, respectively, were previously only available on SoundCloud and YouTube. Now, they’re available to stream on both Spotify and Apple Music. South Korean streaming platforms VIBE, FLO, and Genie also have the songs listed.

Officially shared three years ago, “Still With You” marks Jung Kook’s oldest solo release. The other songs that appear on his streaming profiles include the Charlie Puth collaboration “Left and Right,” the Suga-produced “Stay Alive,” and “Dreamers” from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar soundtrack.

Despite these previous releases, Jung Kook is looking to hit reset with “Seven,” which was described in a statement from Big Hit as the official start of his solo career. “’Seven’ is an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm,” the statement posted to WeVerse read. “As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come.”

In 2021, prior to BTS temporarily splitting off into individual sectors while some members pursue solo projects and others complete their mandatory military service, Jung Kook spoke to Rolling Stone about keeping his skillset sharp across the board.

“People say that I excel, that I’m an all-rounder. Of course, I excel in some areas, but I don’t think it necessarily helps to bask in those talents and gifts. You can only improve in a certain area when you really practice, when you really try, when you deep-dive into it,” he said at the time. “So I really don’t want to think myself as an all-rounder. I just want to keep trying and working hard. And of course I do feel pressure, but those pressures can also drag me to work hard and do best at what I do.”