Big Hit Music Denies ‘One-Sided Claims’ That Jung Kook’s ‘Seven’ Was Plagiarized

BTS’ Jung Kook recently released the Latto-assisted single “Seven” as an essential step forward in his solo career. This week, it was reported by the South Korean news outlet Ten Asia that the record shares similarities with “Time of Mask,” a song released by Fin.K.L in 2000, surfacing claims of copyright infringement and plagiarism. Ten Asia ran the original report citing Alpha Economy. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Big Hit Music dismissed those claims as being “one-sided.”

“We would like to inform you that the claim of copyright infringement regarding “Seven” is not true,” the statement reads.

”’Seven’ is a song made through a collaboration with five overseas composers. It is a creation that is entirely unrelated to a song that was included in a Korean album released 24 years ago,” the statement continues. “We would like to emphasize that the one-sided claim is baseless which fails to satisfy any of the elements for a copyright infringement claim, such as substantive similarity, independent conception, etc.”

“Seven” was written by Jon Bellion, Theron Makiel Thomas, Latto, and producers Andrew Watt and Cirkut. It marked Jung Kook’s debut solo single, which will appear on his forthcoming mini-album, tentatively set for a November release. Trending Ryan Gosling Fully Leans Into His Kenergy in 'I'm Just Ken' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Second Child Is Born Demi Lovato Breaks With Manager Scooter Braun Fyre Festival II Tickets Are on Sale Now if You're Interested in Lighting Money on Fire

The initial report from Ten Asia pointed to an anonymous source with knowledge of basic musicology. “It was confirmed that the musical scales of the key melodies of Jungkook’s Se7en and Fin.K.L’s mask are too identical,” the claim read. “I know that some famous composers in Korea have also expressed their position that the song is harmonically identical.”

“Seven” was described in a July statement from Big Hit as the official start of Jung Kook’s solo career. “’Seven’ is an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm,” the statement posted to WeVerse said. “As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come.”