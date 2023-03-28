fbpixel
In His Calvins

‘What Makes an Icon?’: Jung Kook Named Calvin Klein Ambassador

"My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way," he said
JUNG-KOOK
Jung Kook for Calvin Klein Park Jong Ha

Jung Kook: the model. On Tuesday, Calvin Klein announced that BTS’ Jung Kook is the newest global brand ambassador for both Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear.

The black-and-white visuals, shot by Park John Ha, capture the star posing for both pensive and sensual shots showing off the brand’s newest products. In a video clip featuring the photos, Zayde Wølf’s “King” plays in the background.

One photo shows Jung Kook’s perfectly chiseled abs with his Calvin Klein underwear peaking out over his jeans as he raises his hands and looks down at the camera. “What makes an icon? Introducing Jung Kook in Calvin Klein denim,” read a Calvin Klein caption.

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me,” the musician said in a statement. “My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way.”

He added, “I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

Jung Kook — who was described as “one of the world’s most popular artists” by Jonathan Bottomley, CK’s Chief Marketing Officer — joins other celebrities such as Michael B. Jordan and FKA Twigs who have been named global brand ambassadors for Calvin Klein in just the last two months.

“Doing [this campaign] means I can be who I am—A strong woman. That isn’t going to go in and out of fashion,” Twigs told Rolling Stone earlier this month. “When I’m in my 60s and have grandchildren, I can show them these pictures and say, ‘Your grandmother was strong.’”

The Calvin Klein collaboration is Jung Kook’s latest project since releasing “Dreamers” for the World Cup in 2022 and joining Charlie Puth on the track “Left and Right.” He also dropped the single “Stay Alive,” produced by his bandmate Suga.

