BTS’ Jung Kook Performs a Sweet Cover of Oasis’ ‘Let There Be Love’

BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge consistently delivers exciting and unexpected covers from artists. And on Thursday, BTS’ Jung Kook visited London to perform a rendition of the Oasis classic “Let There Be Love” on the radio show.

Backed by a soft piano, the Korean pop star’s sweet vocals shone as he performed the Noel Gallagher-penned song. One behind-the-scenes video captured the singer smiling and whispering “thank you” as those around him celebrated the performance’s success.

“Who kicked a hole in the sky so the heavens would cry over me?” he sang. “Who stole the soul from the sun in a world come undone at the seams?”

The hosts described the rendition on the show as “just beautiful” and they read messages from fans who said they were an “absolute mess” after listening to Jung Kook’s cover.

During his visit to the Live Lounge, Jung Kook also performed his own song, “Seven,” featuring Latto. The track was released earlier this month.

“It’s good that we all have time to grow individually through our solo projects that reflect our own characteristics and tastes,” he told the show’s hosts about BTS’ hiatus. “After this time of personal growth, our synergy will be much more powerful as one team. I can’t wait to perform onstage with all our BTS members.” Trending The Right-Wing Backlash Against 'Barbie' Is Hilariously Flopping Danny Elfman Settled a Sexual-Harassment Allegation for $830,000 A Timeline of Jason Aldean's Controversies: Blackface and Confederate Flags Sheryl Crow Slams Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’: ‘It’s Just Lame’

The K-pop star recently visited New York City to perform on Good Morning America. He played “Seven” and performed BTS tracks “Dynamite” and “Euphoria.” Also, earlier this month, the star’s solo tracks “My You” and “Still With You” from 2020 and 2022 were finally released on streaming services.

He also joined Charlie Puth on “Left and Right” last year and performed “Dreamers” for the FIFA World Cup.