Paul McCartney’s Lyrics, Prince’s Guitar, Jim Morrison’s Journal Up for Auction

Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to the Beatles’ “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer,” Prince’s “Blue Cloud” guitar and Jim Morrison’s journal lead the 2020 Music Icons lineup at Julien’s Auctions.

McCartney’s “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” lyrics feature 20 lines of the Abbey Road track, written on “Apple Corps Limited, 3 Saville Row” stationary. The lyrics, which include alterations and deleted lines, is estimated at $200,000 to $300,000.

Prince’s 1984 custom-made “Blue Cloud” guitar no longer has its strings attached but comes in a purple guitar case and a printout from Paisley Park that includes a list of all “Blue Cloud” guitars made, listing this guitar as #1. The original instrument also features Prince’s love symbols on the neck, estimated to go for $100,000 to $200,000. Other items from the late artist up for auction include his two-piece purple suit from the late Nineties, his love symbol belt buckle, a 14-Karat white gold pendant, wedding china and more.

Jim Morrison’s rare Paris Journal, which he extensively filled with poems shortly before his death in 1971 is also for sale. A handwritten poem by the Doors frontman titled “Ode to L.A .While Thinking of Brian Jones, Deceased” is also up for auction, as well as a photograph of Morrison with a snake in his hair.

Other items from the annual Music Icons auction include Johnny Cash’s black duster coat (famously worn on the cover of 1994’s American Recordings), Elvis’ jewelry and belt buckles, a pair of Michael Jackson’s loafers and several of Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics to Oasis songs, from “Wonderwall” to “Champagne Supernova.”

The auction will be held from June 19th to June 20th in Beverly Hills, California, and live online. “This year’s edition of Music Icons offers an unsurpassed collection of over 700 music items to our thriving international market with something for every music lover and serious collector,” Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions, said in a statement. “Julien’s Auctions is proud to present these important artifacts, all of which occupy an unparalleled place in music history and pop culture.”