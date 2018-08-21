Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers Form Indie Supergroup Boygenius

Indie singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers unveiled their new supergroup, Boygenius, with three songs, “Bite the Hand,” “Me and My Dog” and “Stay Down.” The tracks will appear on the group’s self-titled debut EP, out November 9th via Matador.

Baker, Dacus and Bridgers each helm one of the three songs, and though their respective offerings bear the hallmarks of their solo work, a distinct Boygenius style emerges, especially in the stunning vocal harmonies. On “Bite the Hand,” Dacus leads the group through a crackling ballad that closes with voices of all three musicians overlapping as they sing the refrain, “I can’t love you how you want me to.”

Bridgers’ “Me and My Dog” is an equally potent slow-burner marked by the country twang of a banjo and a surge of gang vocals that belt the incredible kiss-off, “I want to hear one song without thinking of you/I wish I was on a spaceship/Just me and my dog and an impossible view.”

And on “Stay Down,” Baker deftly crafts a tune that moves through several peaks and valleys before arriving at a sustained apex of heartbreaking euphoria as she belts, “It takes so long for me to settle down/And when I finally do there’s no one else around/So I stay down.”

Baker, Dacus and Bridgers will embark on a North American tour this fall, though they’ll be performing solo sets instead of as Boygenius (it’s possible, however, that the trio will take the stage together). The trek launches November 4th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee and wraps November 30th at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, California.

Boygenius EP Track List

1. “Bite the Hand”

2. “Me & My Dog”

3. “Souvenir”

4. “Stay Down”

5. “Salt in the Wound”

6. “Ketchum, ID”

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus Tour Dates

November 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 8 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 10 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

November 11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

November 12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

November 13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

November 15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

November 16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

November 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

November 19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

November 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

November 23 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

November 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

November 25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

November 27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

November 29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

November 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern