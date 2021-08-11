 Julien Baker Previews New EP With 'Bloodshot (Helios Remix)' - Rolling Stone
Julien Baker Previews ‘Little Oblivions Remixes’ EP With ‘Bloodshot (Helios Remix)’

The release reimagines songs on her recent album Little Oblivions

Julien Baker will release a new EP, Little Oblivions Remixes, on September 1st via Matador Records. The release features select tracks off her album Little Oblivions that are remixed and reworked by artists like Helios, Half Waif, Gori and Jesu.

Baker previewed the EP with an atmospheric remix of “Bloodshot” created by Helios. “It was one of the most fun remixes I’ve done to date,” the producer noted in a statement. “With such strong original material it gave me a lot to play around with.”

Since releasing Little Oblivions earlier this year, Baker has stopped by several late night shows. She performed “Favor” on The Late Late Show, and in March Baker performed three songs off Little Oblivions for CBS This Morning’s “Saturday Sessions,” including “Hardline,” “Heatwave,” and “Faith Healer.”

Baker’s upcoming tour in support of Little Oblivions launches on September 3rd in Birmingham, Alabama, and features Thao and Katie Malco as openers. The tour also includes Europe and U.K. ends in 2022.

Little Oblivions Remixes is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting for Little Oblivions Remixes:

1. Faith Healer (Half Waif Remix)
2. Bloodshot (Helios Remix)
3. Ringside (Gordi Remix)
4. Favor (Jesu Remix)
5. Ziptie (Thao Remix)

