Julien Baker Enlists Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus for ‘Favor’

Julien Baker has tapped her Boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus for “Favor,” the latest single from her upcoming album Little Oblivions.

“I used to think about myself like I was a talented liar,” Baker sings across an animated lyric video, as Bridgers and Dacus provide backing vocals. “Turns out that all my friends were trying to do me a favor.”

“Favor” was recorded in Nashville on the same day that Dacus and Baker contributed vocals to Bridgers’ “Graceland Too,” as well as an upcoming song of Dacus’. “That day had the same atmosphere as when we recorded the Boygenius EP,” Dacus said. “Making music was just a natural result of being together, easy as can be but also rare in a way that feels irreplicable. I love the song for its stark but sensitive picture of friendship, what it looks like to recover from broken trust. Makes me think about how truth only ever breaks what should be broken, and how love is never one of those things. I’m always honored to be brought into Julien’s life and music.”

Added Bridgers: “Julien is one of those people whose opinion you want to hear about everything. A true critical thinker with an ever-changing and ridiculously articulate worldview. Her music changes in the same way, and this record is my favorite thing she’s ever done. I’m sure I’ll think the same about the next one.”

“Favor” follows the singles “Faith Healer” and “Hardline.” Little Oblivions, Baker’s third solo album, arrives on February 26th via Matador.