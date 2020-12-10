Julien Baker Calls for Fans to Remix and Reinvent New Single ‘Faith Healer’

Julien Baker has called on fans to remix and reinvent her new single “Faith Healer,” off her upcoming album Little Oblivions.

Baker released stems of the track through Isolate/Create, hoping to spread creativity while practicing social distancing during Covid-19. Fans can upload their creations to YouTube or Soundcloud with the hashtag #julienremix. You can download the stems here.

Little Oblivions is out on February 26th via Matador Records. In October, Baker spoke to Rolling Stone about the new LP, sobriety, and using a full-band sound on the record. “I’m retroactively grateful for things having been forced to slow down,” she said. “I’m careful, because that sounds romanticized, and I know there’s no ultimate thing that I’m going to find that’s going to be, ‘This is right.’ I think it’s been about moving away from the conceptual into the physical experience, trying to be more present.”

On Wednesday, Baker joined Hayley Williams’ in her segment of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, supplying guitar on Williams’ Petals for Armor tracks “Pure Love,” “Taken,” and “Dead Horse.” “This overwhelmed me,” Baker said of the session. “One hundred percent showed up to this gig like the kid who does extra credit when there is no extra credit assigned.” Last month, she contributed the song “A Dreamer’s Holiday” to Spotify’s holiday playlist.