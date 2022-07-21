Julien Baker Shares Unheard Songs From ‘Little Oblivions’ Sessions

Julien Baker has released B-Sides EP, featuring three previously unreleased songs from the recording sessions for her third LP, Little Oblivions.

The three-track EP, out now via Matador Records, includes “Guthrie,” which Baker dropped in June. The other two songs are “Vanishing Point” and “Mental Math.”

Baker released Little Oblivions last year, and followed the album with Little Oblivions Remixes, an EP featuring select tracks off her album that were remixed and reworked by artists like Helios, Half Waif, Gori, and Jesu.

Since releasing Little Oblivions, Baker has stopped by several late-night shows. She performed “Favor” on The Late Late Show, and in March Baker performed three songs off Little Oblivions for CBS This Morning’s “Saturday Sessions,” including “Hardline,” “Heatwave,” and “Faith Healer.”

The musician is touring this summer as part of The Wild Hearts Tour, a run of co-headlining North American dates alongside Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen. The trek stops in Nashville, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Toronto, and will conclude with two shows as part of Central Park SummerStage in New York City in August. Tickets are on sale now.