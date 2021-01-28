Juliana Hatfield Previews New Album With ‘Mouthful of Blood’

Juliana Hatfield has revealed her 19th studio album, Blood, out May 14th via American Laundromat Records.

The singer-songwriter dropped the single “Mouthful of Blood” to accompany the announcement. “If I say what I want to say/It might get me killed,” she sings over a churning guitar riff.

“I always love coming up with melodies and then trying to fit words into them — it’s like doing a puzzle,” Hatfield said of the single. “And I always find places to use the Mellotron flutes and strings, on every album, because those sounds are so beautiful to me. They are a nice counterpoint to the damaged lyrical content.”

Unlike her previous albums, Hatfield recorded Blood at her Massachusetts home amid the pandemic. She worked on the songs with her collaborator Jed Davis, and subsequently added overdubs and mixed the record with James Bridges at Q Division Studios in Somerville, Massachusetts.

“I think these songs are a reaction to how seriously and negatively a lot of people have been affected by the past four years,” Hatfield says of Blood. “But it’s fun, musically. There’s a lot of playing around. I didn’t really have a plan when I started this project.”

Hatfield’s last original LP was 2019’s Weird. She also released the covers albums Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John (2018) and Juliana Hatfield Sings the Police (2019).