Julia Stone Drops St. Vincent-Produced ‘Break’

Julia Stone returns with her first new solo music in eight years, “Break,” a euphoric new track produced by St. Vincent.

In the striking video, directed by Jessie Hill, Stone visits a nightclub in Mexico City, later leading dancers in synchronized movements throughout the city. “Darling, darling, I feel that I might break,” Stone sings repeatedly, over synths and horns. “You take my breath away.”

“Break” was also produced by Thomas Bartlett and features contributions from Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and the National’s Bryce Dessner.

“It’s when you first meet somebody, and you have that connection and your chemicals go crazy,” Stone said in a statement. “It’s about enjoying that first moment, without considering what comes next.” Added St. Vincent: “I was so floored by ‘Break.’ The feel, the vibe, it’s catchy but weird — like ‘You Can Call Me Al’ through the looking glass.”

Stone’s last solo album was 2012’s By the Horns. She’s released four albums with her brother as part of the duo Angus and Julia Stone, the most recent being 2017’s Snow. Earlier this year, Stone put together Songs for Australia, a compilation album to benefit brush-fire relief efforts. It featured covers by Kurt Vile, the National, Damien Rice, Laura Mvula, and others.