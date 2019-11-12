Julia Michaels and Selena Gomez Perform ‘Anxiety’ at Los Angeles Show

While performing at the Fonda in Los Angeles for The Inner Monologue Tour, Julia Michaels invited friend and collaborator Selena Gomez on stage with her to perform their duet “Anxiety.”

The single appears on Michaels’ EP The Inner Monologue Part 1, which was released in January.

Michaels invited Gomez out to the surprise of her fans, and the pair requested that everyone hug someone next to them before embracing each other. They then sang “Anxiety” to the screams of the fans, who sang along to every word.

Michaels and Gomez have worked together for years, with Michaels co-writing many of Gomez’s solo songs in recent years with her writing partner Justin Tranter. After years as a behind-the-scenes hitmaker, Michaels re-launched her singing career in 2017 with the single “Issues.” She has released three EPs, two of which are the first two parts of the Inner Monologue trilogy. Both came out this year.