Julia Michaels Plays Femme Fatale for ‘Lie Like This’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Julia Michaels was Wednesday night’s musical guest on The Tonight Show, performing her new single “Lie Like This.”

With social distancing measures still in effect on all the late-night programs and few live audiences to speak of, a lot of artists have taken to replacing their usual live performances with what are essentially pre-taped, high-production music videos. That’s the route Michaels went, portraying a film noir femme fatale in a black, white, and red color scheme on a soundstage. Michaels sings against satin sheets and shadowy window shades, followed by a ride in an old-school convertible and a performance on a ballroom stage, where she’s joined by her band during the song’s final chorus.

After years of working as a behind-the-scenes songwriter for artists like Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, Michaels relaunched her singing career in 2017 with the single “Issues.” She has released three EPs, including two in 2019 that are the first two parts of her Inner Monologue trilogy. “Lie Like This” is the lead single from her upcoming debut studio album.

Earlier this year, Michaels and JP Saxe recruited a host of musical celebrities, including Sam Smith, H.E.R., and Alessia Cara, for a cover of their 2019 duet “If the World Was Ending” in order to raise funds for Doctors Without Borders during the Covid-19 pandemic.