Julia Michaels Reveals Intimate Video for ‘Body’

Julia Michaels has released the video for “Body,” alongside an as-told-to essay in Teen Vogue. The song and video both tackle issues of physical insecurities and self-love.
“In the video for ‘Body,’ I came up with the idea to start in a bunch of layers, and by the end I’m completely stripped,” Michaels told Teen Vogue. “The second verse of the song is me talking about how I cover up. I wear big, oversized sweatshirts so that I can cover my body. I do all these things to make me feel more comfortable in my own skin, but really it’s making me more uncomfortable when I take it off because I’m constantly masking myself. I wanted to show people how I am versus how I could be.”
“Body” is a track from her latest EP, Inner Monologue Part 2. The singer previously released “Okay” in collaboration with LANY. She kicks off the second leg of her Inner Monologue Tour on October 16th in Tempe, Arizona, making coast-to-coast stops across North America before wrapping up November 22nd in Mexico City.
Julia Michaels “Inner Monologue Tour” Dates
October 16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
October 18 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
October 19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
October 20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
October 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
October 23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
October 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
October 26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
October 27 – Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club
October 30 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
October 31 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre
November 1 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
November 2 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
November 4 – Royal Oak, MI (Detroit) @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
November 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
November 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
November 8 – Englewood, CO (Denver) @ Gothic Theatre
November 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
November 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
November 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
November 15 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
November 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
November 22 – Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa