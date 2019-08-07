Julia Michaels Reveals Intimate Video for ‘Body’

Julia Michaels has released the video for “Body,” alongside an as-told-to essay in Teen Vogue. The song and video both tackle issues of physical insecurities and self-love.

“In the video for ‘Body,’ I came up with the idea to start in a bunch of layers, and by the end I’m completely stripped,” Michaels told Teen Vogue. “The second verse of the song is me talking about how I cover up. I wear big, oversized sweatshirts so that I can cover my body. I do all these things to make me feel more comfortable in my own skin, but really it’s making me more uncomfortable when I take it off because I’m constantly masking myself. I wanted to show people how I am versus how I could be.”

“Body” is a track from her latest EP, Inner Monologue Part 2. The singer previously released “Okay” in collaboration with LANY. She kicks off the second leg of her Inner Monologue Tour on October 16th in Tempe, Arizona, making coast-to-coast stops across North America before wrapping up November 22nd in Mexico City.

Julia Michaels “Inner Monologue Tour” Dates

October 16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

October 18 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

October 19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

October 20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

October 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

October 23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

October 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

October 26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

October 27 – Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club

October 30 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

October 31 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre

November 1 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

November 2 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

November 4 – Royal Oak, MI (Detroit) @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

November 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

November 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

November 8 – Englewood, CO (Denver) @ Gothic Theatre

November 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

November 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

November 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

November 15 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

November 22 – Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa