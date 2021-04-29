Watch Julia Michaels’ Fiery Performance of ‘All Your Exes’ on ‘Colbert’

Julia Michaels appeared on A Late Show to showcase her song “All Your Exes,” from her upcoming debut album. For the performance, Michaels appeared with her band as (video) flames surrounded the group.

Michaels’ album, Not In Chronological Order, is set to drop Friday, April 30th via Republic Records. The album follows the singer’s three EPs, including 2020’s Hold It Together EP, and numerous singles.

“I made this album all throughout last year with a handful of people that understood where I was and where I was going with this album,” Michaels wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone involved and thank you to everyone that hears it for taking a chance on it. I hope it resonates with some part of you and that you don’t hate it too much lol.”

Last year, Michaels released “Lie Like This,” which she recently performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers, as well as “Give It to You” and “Kissin’ in the Cold” with JP Saxe.

Michaels also appeared alongside Morgan Wallen on Diplo’s “Heartless,” a track from the producer’s country project, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil. She has written for numerous other artists, including Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Kelsea Ballerini, and Selena Gomez.